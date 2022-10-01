Know about who is Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia is all set to be locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house. But before that know who Nimrit is

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Birthdate

Nimrit celebrates her birthday on 11th December and is a Sagittarius

Source: Bollywood

Educational qualifications

Nimrit did schooling from New Delhi and B.A. LLB from Mohali

Source: Bollywood

Modelling

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her modelling career in 2018

Source: Bollywood

Beauty pageants

Nimrit won the FBB Colors Femina Miss India Manipur 2018

Source: Bollywood

Other professions

Besides being a model, Ahluwalia is also a lawyer, theatre artiste, and actress

Source: Bollywood

Acting debut

Nimrit was roped in for Choti Sarrdaarni in July 2019 and it was a successful show

Source: Bollywood

Love life

There were rumours of Nimrit dating Mahir Pandhi, her co actor. However nothing was confirmed

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bigg Boss 16, here are the true friendships on the show

 Find Out More