Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia is all set to be locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house. But before that know who Nimrit isSource: Bollywood
Nimrit celebrates her birthday on 11th December and is a SagittariusSource: Bollywood
Nimrit did schooling from New Delhi and B.A. LLB from MohaliSource: Bollywood
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia started her modelling career in 2018Source: Bollywood
Nimrit won the FBB Colors Femina Miss India Manipur 2018Source: Bollywood
Besides being a model, Ahluwalia is also a lawyer, theatre artiste, and actressSource: Bollywood
Nimrit was roped in for Choti Sarrdaarni in July 2019 and it was a successful showSource: Bollywood
There were rumours of Nimrit dating Mahir Pandhi, her co actor. However nothing was confirmedSource: Bollywood
