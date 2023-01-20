Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's 10 boldest looks ever

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary knows to look like a pro in whatever she wears. Here, take a look at her hottest photos which are all things sizzling.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Sexy in satin

The Bigg Boss 16 participant looks alluring in a satin top that she teamed up with choker jewellery.

Hot

The star looks hot as she teamed up this green wide pants with a halter top.

Cool

The actress looks pretty in this white coloured dress which she teamed up with heels and a belt.

Hottie

The diva knows to style with ease as she flaunts her toned figure in a black coloured bikini.

Fresh look

Priyanka looks fresh as a daisy in this frame. What do you think about the same?

Stunner always

Priyanka knows to look trendy in whatever she wears and this snap is proof of the same.

Gym look

If you are planning to gym or do cycling all you need is this athleisure that Priyanka has worn.

Never goes wrong

One can surely never go wrong with a thigh high slit skirt and an off-shoulder white coloured crop top.

Golden girl

Priyanka is sun kissed in this snap and looks pretty in this leopard print top that she teamed up with Khaki type pants.

Best

Priyanka exudes elegance in this frame and you cannot deny the same.

