Priyanka Choudhary’s unknown facts

Priyanka will be seen on Bigg Boss 16. We are eager to watch this bubbly girl turn into a strong contender. Here’s all you need to know about her

Zodiac sign

Priyanka has a Leo personality as she was born on 13th August 1996

Real name

Priyanka is the screen name. Her real name is Pari Choudhary

Career

Priyanka started her career by being in Punjabi songs and videos

TV debut

Priyanka made her debut with the TV show Gathbandhan in the year 2019

TV shows

Apart from that, Priyanka is also seen in shows like Udariyaan and Parineeti

Dating life

Priyanka is often linked up with her co star Ankit Gupta. However, they have always maintained being great friends

Bigg Boss

Priyanka is set to compete against others in Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to watch

