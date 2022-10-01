Priyanka will be seen on Bigg Boss 16. We are eager to watch this bubbly girl turn into a strong contender. Here’s all you need to know about herSource: Bollywood
Priyanka has a Leo personality as she was born on 13th August 1996Source: Bollywood
Priyanka is the screen name. Her real name is Pari ChoudharySource: Bollywood
Priyanka started her career by being in Punjabi songs and videosSource: Bollywood
Priyanka made her debut with the TV show Gathbandhan in the year 2019Source: Bollywood
Apart from that, Priyanka is also seen in shows like Udariyaan and ParineetiSource: Bollywood
Priyanka is often linked up with her co star Ankit Gupta. However, they have always maintained being great friendsSource: Bollywood
Priyanka is set to compete against others in Bigg Boss 16. It will be interesting to watchSource: Bollywood
