TV show debut

Shalin got into acting with Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai in the year 2006

Roadies

Shalin debuted into TV shows with MTV Roadies in 2004

TV shows

He was seen in multiple TV shows including Kulvadhu, Sajde Tere Pyaar Mein, Naagin and the list goes on

The gym guy

Shalin is a fitness freak and keeps his body in shape at all times

Movie debut

Shalin got into movies with Love Ke Funday that released in 2016

Shalin Bhanot

TV actor Shalin Bhanot's net worth is reportedly said to be around $20 million.

A good cook

Shalin is a great cook and makes delicious food

Travel freak

Shalin loves to travel. Especially to the mountains

