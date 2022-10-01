Shalin got into acting with Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai in the year 2006Source: Bollywood
Shalin debuted into TV shows with MTV Roadies in 2004Source: Bollywood
He was seen in multiple TV shows including Kulvadhu, Sajde Tere Pyaar Mein, Naagin and the list goes onSource: Bollywood
Shalin is a fitness freak and keeps his body in shape at all timesSource: Bollywood
Shalin got into movies with Love Ke Funday that released in 2016Source: Bollywood
TV actor Shalin Bhanot's net worth is reportedly said to be around $20 million.Source: Bollywood
Shalin is a great cook and makes delicious foodSource: Bollywood
Shalin loves to travel. Especially to the mountainsSource: Bollywood
