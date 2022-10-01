Know about BB contestant Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare is another contestant that you will be seeing in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Here’s all you need to know about him

Birth date

Shiv celebrates his birthday on 9th September every year

Educational qualifications

Shiv has a degree in Engineering from Raisoni college, Nagpur

TV debut

Shiv started his TV career from being a part of MTV Roadies Rising

Other professions

Apart from being an actor, Shiv is also a dancer and a choreographer

Bigg Boss Marathi

Shiv was declared as a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2

Dating life

Shiv was dating Veena Jagtap who was the fellow contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi

Gym freak

Shiv is a fitness freak person and loves to exercise daily

Bigg Boss 16

Shiv will be seen in Bigg Boss house once again. It will be interesting to see his game this year

