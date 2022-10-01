Shiv Thakare is another contestant that you will be seeing in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Here’s all you need to know about himSource: Bollywood
Shiv celebrates his birthday on 9th September every yearSource: Bollywood
Shiv has a degree in Engineering from Raisoni college, NagpurSource: Bollywood
Shiv started his TV career from being a part of MTV Roadies RisingSource: Bollywood
Apart from being an actor, Shiv is also a dancer and a choreographerSource: Bollywood
Shiv was declared as a winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2Source: Bollywood
Shiv was dating Veena Jagtap who was the fellow contestant in Bigg Boss MarathiSource: Bollywood
Shiv is a fitness freak person and loves to exercise dailySource: Bollywood
Shiv will be seen in Bigg Boss house once again. It will be interesting to see his game this yearSource: Bollywood
