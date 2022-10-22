About Shiv Thakare

Shiv took the limelight post he took part in Roadies Rising. He had also taken part in Antisocial and had also won Bigg Boss Marathi. He is also playing well in Bigg Boss 16.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shiv Thakare's family

Shiv was born and raised in Maharashtra and has his mother, father and a sibling named Manisha Thakare.

Shiv Thakare's relationship

When Shiv was in the Bigg Boss house he had started dating his fellow contestant Veena Jagtap but they broke up in 2021.

Shiv Thakare's relationship history

There were rumours doing roundabouts that Shiv was also in a relationship with his Roadies co-participant Shweta Mehta, but they never came in public.

Shiv Thakare's income

Shiv is one of the most famous faces in the Marathi telly industry. Woah! Isn't that amazing?

Shiv Thakare's net worth

Shiv's net worth is INR 10 crore and his source of earnings is from his business deals and appearances on shows.

Shiv Thakare's social media handle

Shiv has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram and is pretty active on the social media platform.

What Shiv Thakare posts on Instagram

He often shares dance clips and shots from his workout sessions which is pretty inspiring.

Shiv's career path

Shiv was a dancer and a choreographer before he joined Roadies Rising and made his way into Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv's real name

Shiv Thakare's real name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare, but is well known as Shiv Thakare.

