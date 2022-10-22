Shiv took the limelight post he took part in Roadies Rising. He had also taken part in Antisocial and had also won Bigg Boss Marathi. He is also playing well in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Shiv was born and raised in Maharashtra and has his mother, father and a sibling named Manisha Thakare.
When Shiv was in the Bigg Boss house he had started dating his fellow contestant Veena Jagtap but they broke up in 2021.
There were rumours doing roundabouts that Shiv was also in a relationship with his Roadies co-participant Shweta Mehta, but they never came in public.
Shiv is one of the most famous faces in the Marathi telly industry. Woah! Isn't that amazing?
Shiv's net worth is INR 10 crore and his source of earnings is from his business deals and appearances on shows.
Shiv has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram and is pretty active on the social media platform.
He often shares dance clips and shots from his workout sessions which is pretty inspiring.
Shiv was a dancer and a choreographer before he joined Roadies Rising and made his way into Bigg Boss 16.
Shiv Thakare's real name is Shiv Manoharrao Uttamrao Zinguji Ganuji Thakare, but is well known as Shiv Thakare.
