What a body

Soundarya Sharma is best known for her role in Anupam Kher's Ranchi Diaries. She is looking like a bomb in this snap where she is showing off her booty.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Wonder Woman

Did you know that Soundarya reportedly had also auditioned for an appearance in Gal Gadot's film Wonder Woman 1984?

Delhi girl

Reportedly, the actress who was born in Delhi has done her acting lessons from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute and also from the prestigious New York Film Academy.

Scorches the frame

Soundarya Sharma is a star in herself. This sultry photo is too good for words as the snap has scorched the lens in itself.

Paps favourite

Soundarya is very famous among the paps. They love clicking her as she sensuously poses in front of the lens.

Those curves

Soundarya's well toned figure is depicted in this bikini that she has worn. We are stunned looking at her curvaceous figure.

Seductive

The actress was once spotted at the pool where she posed seductively.

