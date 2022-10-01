Tina Datta will be entering the Bigg Boss house this year. But before that know these facts about herSource: Bollywood
Tina started acting since she was 5. She acted in TV serial NiveditaSource: Bollywood
She is well known as Iccha, her character from Uttaran. She was quite active on TV after thatSource: Bollywood
Tina has also acted in films as a child artist. She was seen in the movie ParineetaSource: Bollywood
Uttaran actress Tina Datta is one of the most popular telly actress in the telly ville. Reportedly, Tina's net worth is around $8 million.Source: Bollywood
Tina loves sweets. Especially cakesSource: Bollywood
Tina is an avid traveller. She is a beach person and visits beaches oftenSource: Bollywood
Tina loves to watch films. She is a big Bollywood fan and her fave movie is AgneepathSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!