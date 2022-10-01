Lesser known facts about Tina Datta

Tina Datta will be entering the Bigg Boss house this year. But before that know these facts about her

Acting career

Tina started acting since she was 5. She acted in TV serial Nivedita

TV shows

She is well known as Iccha, her character from Uttaran. She was quite active on TV after that

In the films

Tina has also acted in films as a child artist. She was seen in the movie Parineeta

Tina Datta

Uttaran actress Tina Datta is one of the most popular telly actress in the telly ville. Reportedly, Tina's net worth is around $8 million.

Sweet tooth

Tina loves sweets. Especially cakes

Traveller

Tina is an avid traveller. She is a beach person and visits beaches often

Bollywood buff

Tina loves to watch films. She is a big Bollywood fan and her fave movie is Agneepath

