Let’s check out who posted what before they entered the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Tina posted a picture in a traditional outfit wishing everyone on the occasion of Durga Puja. Tina looked beautiful.Source: Bollywood
Sreejita also wished her fans on the occasion of Puja. The actress wore a backless blouse and a printed saree.Source: Bollywood
The social media influencer, actor and singer Abdu Rozik posted a video of himself and his friend enjoying a burger.Source: Bollywood
Imlie fame Sumbul dropped a reel video of herself in a multi-coloured lehenga with Kailash Kher’s Saiyaan playing in the background.Source: Bollywood
Shalin seems to have archived all of his Instagram posts before entering the house of Bigg Boss 16. He then put out a black image.Source: Bollywood
The hottie dentist shared a sizzling hot photoshoot in a co-ord set with the ruched skirt. Soundarya is gorgeous!Source: Bollywood
Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan fame posted a reel video. He talked about dressing up for gossip!Source: Bollywood
Priyanka posted a reel video with her on-screen daughter Kevina Tak. A goofy reel about talking in English.Source: Bollywood
Archana Gautam shared a photoshoot picture.Source: Bollywood
Gautam Vig posted a picture in a cool yellow jacket. He was showing off his chest a little!Source: Bollywood
Manya Singh’s last post was her birthday post with cake!Source: Bollywood
MC Stan posted a candid picture from his Pune showcase.Source: Bollywood
Nimrit shared a reel of herself from her visit to the Golden Temple.Source: Bollywood
Gori Nagori posted a picture of herself enjoying her morning.Source: Bollywood
