Bigg Boss 16 contestants and their last IG posts

Let’s check out who posted what before they entered the house of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16.

Shivani Pawaskar

Tina Datta

Tina posted a picture in a traditional outfit wishing everyone on the occasion of Durga Puja. Tina looked beautiful.

Sreejita De

Sreejita also wished her fans on the occasion of Puja. The actress wore a backless blouse and a printed saree.

Abdu Rozik

The social media influencer, actor and singer Abdu Rozik posted a video of himself and his friend enjoying a burger.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie fame Sumbul dropped a reel video of herself in a multi-coloured lehenga with Kailash Kher’s Saiyaan playing in the background.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin seems to have archived all of his Instagram posts before entering the house of Bigg Boss 16. He then put out a black image.

Soundarya Sharma

The hottie dentist shared a sizzling hot photoshoot in a co-ord set with the ruched skirt. Soundarya is gorgeous!

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta of Udaariyaan fame posted a reel video. He talked about dressing up for gossip!

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka posted a reel video with her on-screen daughter Kevina Tak. A goofy reel about talking in English.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam shared a photoshoot picture.

Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig posted a picture in a cool yellow jacket. He was showing off his chest a little!

Manya Singh

Manya Singh’s last post was her birthday post with cake!

MC Stan

MC Stan posted a candid picture from his Pune showcase.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit shared a reel of herself from her visit to the Golden Temple.

Gori Nagori

Gori Nagori posted a picture of herself enjoying her morning.

