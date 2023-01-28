Bigg Boss 16 contestants called nasty things by hosts and fellow inmates

There have been many contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house who have been schooled by Salman Khan. Take a look at the full list right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023
She was schooled by Salman Khan who told her that he had the potential to get her in the Bigg Boss house and even throw her when she made bad comments on Vikkas Manaktala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman had told Shalin that his relation with Tina Datta was totally fake making him feel embarassed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan questioned Tina for fighting with Shalin Bhanot and then again falling back in love with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman schooled MC Stan for abusing on the show and revealed that MC Stan's mom was being abused because of MC Stan's actions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman had schooled her for beng a hipocrite. She did not press the buzzer as she wanted to save Ankit Gupta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman slammed Sajid for making Abdu Rozik stay away from Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sajid was the one who had forced Abdu to go close to Nimrit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman slammed Ankit for not doing anything on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman revealed that the star is only being seen in the background or passing shots as she is not at all doing anything.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman had schooled her for her arrogant behaviour on the sets of the show which was not acceptable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman exposed his true face in front of Saundarya Sharma. He was seen making fun of the actress with his other friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
