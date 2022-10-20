Abdu Rozik

As per reports floating online, Abdu did his class 10 from a local school in Gishdarva, Tajikistan. He is the worlds smallest singer.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Tina Datta

The Uttaran actress completed her schooling from St. Paul’s boarding school in Kolkata and then pursured her Enghlish honors from the University of Calcutta as per online reports.

Sajid Khan

The filmmaker completed his schooling from Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai and then was enrolled in Mithibai from where he did his graduation.

Gautam Vig

He has a master's degree from a Canadian university and is a fitness freak as well.

MC Stan

Reportedly he has completed studies till class 12. He could not attend college further because of his fame.

Shalin Bhanot

The actor did his schooling and college from a private institute in Madhya Pradesh.

Sreejita De

The Uttaran actress completed her schooling from St. Xavier’s School, Haldia and also did her graduation in Mass Communication from Ruia college.

Archana Gautam

She has done her graduation in Mass communication and journalism from IIMT, Meerut.

Sumbul Touqeer

She is in class 12 science board and reportedly is doing the same from some private school in Mumbai.

Soundarya Sharma

She is a dentist who decided to quit her career to pursue acting. She was a resident doctor in Delhi but later came to Mumbai and got training from National School of Drama.

