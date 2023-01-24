Bigg Boss 16 contestants making headlines for wrong reasons

There have been many contestants in the Bigg Boss house who have made headlines for a lot of good and bad reasons. Here, check out the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Sajid Khan

Nine women from the entertainment industry including Sherlyn Chopra accused him of sexual harassment. He got involved in the #MeToo controversy too.

Shalin Bhanot

His ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur alleged that domestic abuse was the reason she broke up with Shalin Bhanot.

Gori Nagori

It was in 2017 when she was doing some bold steps at a Rajasthan university and the student's parents questioned the same as it was objectionable.

MC Stan

His ex-girlfriend claimed that the rapper had sent goons to assault her. Reportedly, she had got rape threats and faced injury when she made his address viral on social media.

Tina Datta

Reportedly she was close to businessmen Paresh Mehta and also Mahesh Kumar Jaiswal. Reportedly, she was in an abusive relationship for 5 years.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The Choti Sarrdaarni actress quit the show and went on a 40-day break due to mental health issues.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

She quit her hit show Imlie reportedly to enter the house of Bigg Boss 16.

Sreejita De

She had a fight with Tina Datta who had claimed that Sreejita just takes attention. Sreejita revealed that Uttaran show could not run with one actor.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She quit Udaariyaan reportedly because of the generation gap only to enter Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit Gupta

Reportedly, he also quit Udariyaan as he also did not want to play the role of a parent to the next generation.

