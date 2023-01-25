Bigg Boss 16 contestants who have landed big projects due to Salman Khan show

There have been many contestants from the Bigg Boss 16 house who have got good projects post exiting the show, check it ouot right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Gautam Vig

He too will be seen with Ankit Guptya in Junooniyatt. The official promo will be out soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Reportedly she will be seen in Naagin 7. The makers of the show has not given a final confirmation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankit Gupta

He has got hold of the daily soap Junooniyatt which is being produced by Sargun Mehta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Thakare

Reportedly he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rohit Shetty had revealed that Shiv is good with his tasks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik

The singer has released his song named Pyar. He will also be seen in Salman Khan's next movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show named Sex Aur Dhoka 2 opposite Dibakar Banerjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

Ekta Kapoor has given a hint that MC may rap for one of her projects in the future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Datta

Reportedly the actress will make her Telugu debut and has been roped in for the south movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin Bhanot

It looks like patience, calmness and being strong will land Shalin with a good project in the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundarya Sharma

Reportedly 4 projects of the actress has released.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

