TV stars we want to see in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start soon, and here's a list of TV stars we would love to see in Salman Khan's show...

Murtuza Iqbal

Arjun Bijlani

There have been reports that Arjun Bijlani will be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

Divyanka Tripathi

Reportedly, Divyanka Tripathi was offered the show but she rejected it.

Harshad Chopda

It will surely be interesting to see the heartthrob of TV in Bigg Boss 16.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan should make his reality show debut with Bigg Boss 16.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta in Bigg Boss 16; well it will help the show's TRP a lot.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has done Khatron Ke Khiladi. She will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. So, why not Bigg Boss 16?

Shivangi Joshi

We got to see a different side of Shivangi Joshi in KKK 12. So, it will be interesting to see her in BB16.

