Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start soon, and here's a list of TV stars we would love to see in Salman Khan's show...Source: Bollywood
There have been reports that Arjun Bijlani will be seen in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Divyanka Tripathi was offered the show but she rejected it.Source: Bollywood
It will surely be interesting to see the heartthrob of TV in Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Mohsin Khan should make his reality show debut with Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywood
Nakuul Mehta in Bigg Boss 16; well it will help the show's TRP a lot.Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma has done Khatron Ke Khiladi. She will be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. So, why not Bigg Boss 16?Source: Bollywood
We got to see a different side of Shivangi Joshi in KKK 12. So, it will be interesting to see her in BB16.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!