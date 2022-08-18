Bigg Boss contestants who were not seen on the screens after coming out of the houseSource: Bollywood
Aryan was an actor in Bollywood movies prior to his entry in the Bigg Boss house. He had worked in films like Men Not Allowed, When Doves Cry and ClubSource: Bollywood
Deepak became quite popular while he was in the Bigg Boss house. However, he disappeared from the small screen all together post thatSource: Bollywood
Diana was the 3rd Miss World in 1997. She was seen in the 2nd season of Bigg Boss but post that she disappeared from the industrySource: Bollywood
Bigg Boss season 10 winner was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8. Post that, he did not participate in any reality show nor was seen in any other TV serialsSource: Bollywood
Rajeev was a popular TV actor before he entered the Bigg Boss house. After that he wasn’t present in TV showsSource: Bollywood
Rimmi has done multiple big budget films like Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Hungama and others, but after her presence in Bigg Boss 9, Rimmi seems to have quit the industrySource: Bollywood
