The late actor had called Asim gutter. They both had used bad words for one another. They were good friends once upon a time.Source: Bollywood
In Bigg Boss 16, it was seen that Archana was choking Shiv. She scratched his neck with her nails and also threatened to slap him.Source: Bollywood
Zeeshan was ousted from the Bigg Boss show post he got into a fight with Pratik Sehajpal and pushed him.Source: Bollywood
The duo were all ready to hit one another in the Bigg Boss 16 house. MC Stan had abused Shalin for no reason in the show, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Umar was seen losing his head and pushing Pratik in the Bigg Boss 15 house.Source: Bollywood
It was in the Bigg Boss 11 house that Priyank lost his head on Akash and reportedly physically attacked Akash.Source: Bollywood
It was in Bigg Boss 10 when Bani J and Lopamundra had a verbal spat. Lopamundra had said that Bani was using her mom's ailment to get points on the show.Source: Bollywood
VJ Andy had made personal remarks about Kushal's then girlfriend Gauahar Khan. The actor lost his cool and had punched Andy. Kushal was evicted and Gauahar too had left with him.Source: Bollywood
It was in the house of Bigg Boss 3 that KRK threw a flask at Rohit. He was evicted from the house immediately.Source: Bollywood
Imam in Bigg Boss 6 house questioned Urvashi's role as a mother and had even made her cry.Source: Bollywood
