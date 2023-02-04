Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry UK NRI: All you need to know

Shalin Bhanot's former wife Dalljiet Kaur will be married to UK-based NRI Nikhil Patel soon. Here's what you need to know about him.

Feb 04, 2023

Dalljiet Kaur giving love a second chance

Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet is all set to get married to Nikhil Patel.

Who is Nikhil Patel

He works in a UK-based finance company and was born and raised in London.

Wedding bells

The wedding of the pair is in March after which Dalljiet with her son Jaydon will shift to Nairobi, Africa.

Proud dad

Nikhil is a father to two girls and plans to be in Nairobi with Dalljiet for a few years as he has work over there.

In relation since a year

Dalljiet's ex-husband was Shalin Bhanot whom she married in 2009. The duo had an ugly divorce battle.

How did Dalljiet-Nikhil meet?

They had met at a friend's party in Dubain in 2022. She had only spoken about her son and he about Aariyana, Aanika his 13 and 8-year-old daughter.

Romance was not in the air

Nikhil's daughter Anika will stay with her mom in US while Aariyana will stay with Dalljiet and Nikhil.

Will shift to London

Dalljiet will finally settle in London as Nikhil's birthplace was London.

Cordial relation

Shalin has a cordial bond with his son Jaydon and Dalljiet will ensure that her son keeps getting love from Shalin.

Dalljiet's beau Nikhil wears blue nail polish

When Dalljiet had asked Nikhil the reason for him wearing blue nail paint he had said that he is a proud father of two girls.

