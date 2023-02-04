Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's ex wife Dalljiet Kaur to marry UK NRI: All you need to know

Shalin Bhanot's former wife Dalljiet Kaur will be married to UK-based NRI Nikhil Patel soon. Here's what you need to know about him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023
Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet is all set to get married to Nikhil Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He works in a UK-based finance company and was born and raised in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wedding of the pair is in March after which Dalljiet with her son Jaydon will shift to Nairobi, Africa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil is a father to two girls and plans to be in Nairobi with Dalljiet for a few years as he has work over there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dalljiet's ex-husband was Shalin Bhanot whom she married in 2009. The duo had an ugly divorce battle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They had met at a friend's party in Dubain in 2022. She had only spoken about her son and he about Aariyana, Aanika his 13 and 8-year-old daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil's daughter Anika will stay with her mom in US while Aariyana will stay with Dalljiet and Nikhil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dalljiet will finally settle in London as Nikhil's birthplace was London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin has a cordial bond with his son Jaydon and Dalljiet will ensure that her son keeps getting love from Shalin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Dalljiet had asked Nikhil the reason for him wearing blue nail paint he had said that he is a proud father of two girls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
