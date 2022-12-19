Tina's TOP 10 boldest looks

Tina Datta is one of the strongest Bigg Boss 16 contestants. The actress is quite bold with her sartorial choices and we have proof. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Tassel fun 

Tina Datta looks quite bold with a deep plunging neckline with a tasselled dress.   

Source: Bollywood

Saree love 

Can you beat this hotness? 

Source: Bollywood

Another saree

What do you think about this one? A blouse with a plunging neckline. 

Source: Bollywood

Backless 

Here's Tina Datta flaunting her toned back. 

Source: Bollywood

Boss lady 

A nude makeup with a bold outfit. 

Source: Bollywood

Bikini babe 

Tina setting the screens on fire. 

Source: Bollywood

Monokini 

A white monokini in a plunging neckline and that winged liner, Uff. 

Source: Bollywood

 BIB

Meet the stunning hot beauty in black. 

Source: Bollywood

Tropical beauty 

Here's Tina Dutta's boldest photoshoot ever. 

Source: Bollywood

