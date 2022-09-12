TV celebs who refused to be Bigg Boss contestants

Here’s a list of celebrities who do not want to step inside the Bigg Boss house

Bollywood Staff

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi was offered a whopping amount to enter the Bigg Boss house. However she refused the offer saying that she won’t be comfortable in there

Vivian Dsena

TV’s chocolate boy was offered to enter the Bigg Boss house quite a few times but he thinks that this controversial house is not made for him

Arjun Bijlani

Khatron ke Khiladi winner Arjun Bijlani was also given a chance to step into the Bigg Boss house. But he has denied it multiple times now

Divyanka Tripathi

TV’s favourite Bahu Divyanka had multiple chances of entering the controversial house but she declined the offer saying that Bigg Boss is not for her

Avinash Rekhi

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Avinash was asked to step into the Bigg Boss house but he said a big no to the deal

Sonarika Bhadoria

TV actress who played Parvati was offered Bigg Boss multiple times but she refused to do it

Jennifer Winget

Code M star Jennifer Winget has been asked to enter the Bigg Boss house many times but every time she has denied the offer

