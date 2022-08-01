Umar (11)

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Kushal Tandon

The actor had tweeted that he regretted being a part of Salman Khan's controversial show.

Source: Bollywood

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik who was in season 14 had willingly left the show.

Source: Bollywood

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz had stated that questions about his family had disturbed him.

Source: Bollywood

Naina Singh

The Kumkum Bhagya actress stated that she became more miserable after participating in Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywood

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra who was in Bigg Boss 13 had called the show 'rigged'.

Source: Bollywood

Srishty Rode

Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode stated that she was a part of the 'wrong season'.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pavitra Rishta's Manav-Archana, Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Anurag-Prerna and more evergreen TV couples that still rule hearts

 Find Out More