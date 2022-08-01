The actor had tweeted that he regretted being a part of Salman Khan's controversial show.Source: Bollywood
Kavita Kaushik who was in season 14 had willingly left the show.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz had stated that questions about his family had disturbed him.Source: Bollywood
The Kumkum Bhagya actress stated that she became more miserable after participating in Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywood
Koena Mitra who was in Bigg Boss 13 had called the show 'rigged'.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode stated that she was a part of the 'wrong season'.Source: Bollywood
