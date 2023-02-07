Bigg Boss 16 gets Top 5 finalists: Check the fave five from past 10 seasons

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale. We have made a compilation of the top contestants from the latest and earlier seasons. Check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
The top five contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The top 5 contestants were Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi PrakashSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He took home Rs 10 lakh and decided to quit the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant were the top contestants in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant quits the show; takes the bag with Rs 14 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were the top contestants in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He left Bigg Boss 13 by taking home Rs 10 lakh cash money.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 12 contestants were Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He decided to choose Rs 20 lakh over the prize money and quit Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to fans, Shiv will be the runner-up in the house of Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!