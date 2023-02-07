Bigg Boss 16 gets Top 5 finalists: Check the fave five from past 10 seasons

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale. We have made a compilation of the top contestants from the latest and earlier seasons. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Bigg Boss 16

The top five contestants of Salman Khan hosted reality show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 15

The top 5 contestants were Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Tejasswi Prakash

Nishant Bhat- Bigg Boss 15

He took home Rs 10 lakh and decided to quit the show.

Bigg Boss 14

Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant were the top contestants in the show.

Rakhi Sawant- Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant quits the show; takes the bag with Rs 14 lakh.

Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh were the top contestants in the show.

Paras Chhabra

He left Bigg Boss 13 by taking home Rs 10 lakh cash money.

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 contestants were Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra.

Deepak Thakur

He decided to choose Rs 20 lakh over the prize money and quit Bigg Boss.

Shiv Thakre

According to fans, Shiv will be the runner-up in the house of Bigg Boss 16.

