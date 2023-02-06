Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Top 10 worst moments on the show

Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia not a part of Bigg Boss 16? Here check out her most terrible moments in the show which totally deserves your attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023

Fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Nimrit and Priyanka were always at rivalry. They did not get along well.

Nimrit's ugly bond with Priyanka

The ideologies of the duo never matched and that's why they could not be friends.

Mental health

Even in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrit had revealed that she had suffered from anxiety and depression.

Medication

In the Bigg Boss house, Nimrit also said that she was under medicines for a year and also 4-5 months before she came in the house.

Slamming her parents

Nimrit had an arguement with her dad who had come to see her during the family week in the Bigg Boss house.

Nimrit saying bad about her parents

The actress revealed that her parents were never understanding and have always put pressure on her.

Slammed by viewers

The viewers of the show slammed Nimrit for defaming her father.

Schooled by Salman Khan

The actor had told Nimrit that her dad was only giving her advise.

Realised mistake

Nimrit realised that she should not have slammed her dad in front of all, however it was too late.

Lost

As Nimrit battled depression she was a bit lost for a few weeks in December, in the show.

