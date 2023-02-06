Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Top 10 worst moments on the show

Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia not a part of Bigg Boss 16? Here check out her most terrible moments in the show which totally deserves your attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2023
Nimrit and Priyanka were always at rivalry. They did not get along well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ideologies of the duo never matched and that's why they could not be friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even in the Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrit had revealed that she had suffered from anxiety and depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Bigg Boss house, Nimrit also said that she was under medicines for a year and also 4-5 months before she came in the house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit had an arguement with her dad who had come to see her during the family week in the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress revealed that her parents were never understanding and have always put pressure on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The viewers of the show slammed Nimrit for defaming her father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor had told Nimrit that her dad was only giving her advise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit realised that she should not have slammed her dad in front of all, however it was too late.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Nimrit battled depression she was a bit lost for a few weeks in December, in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!