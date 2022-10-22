Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Udaariyaan show became a hit because of the lead pair Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Their on-screen chemistry was sensational.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Cuties

Fans of Priyanka and Ankit fondly address them as Priyankit. In Udaaiyaan they both played the roles of Fateh and Tejo respectively.

What a bond

Even off-screen Priyanka and Ankit are known to have a sweet bond and fans always root for them.

BFF goals

In multiple interviews both Priyanka and Ankit have said that they are just good friends.

Bond like Tom and Jerry

Priyanka had once revealed in an interview that she fights with Ankit over many silly things.

Bigg Boss 16 pair

Both Ankit and Priyanka are nailing in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 and how?

What a chemistry

The highlight of Bigg Boss 16 is the sweet chemistry between Priyanka and Ankit.

Are they in love

It looks like Priyanka and Ankit are head-over-heels in love with one another and the photos are the proof.

Priyanka-Ankit deny being in love

We are waiting for Ankit Gupta to propose Priyanka Chaudhary so that we can say they are a couple.

Special bond

It goes without saying that both Priyanka and Ankit have a special bond with one another and we have enough proof of the same.

