Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's connection gets everyone talking

Here's looking at sweet pictures of Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

Being all happy together

Udaariyaan stars Priyanka and Ankit indeed share a great chemistry.

Best Friends Forever

Priyanka and Ankit are together known as Fatejo and are besties for life.

What's cooking?

Fans feel that Priyanka and Ankit are more than just good friends.

Cranky Ankit, Happy Priyanka

On social media, there are several pictures of these two that will make you go aww.

Good vibes only

Priyanka and Ankit are the happiest in each other's company.

Kya yahi pyaar hai?

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are really in love? Their chemistry is simply too good!

Who will win in Bigg Boss 16?

While Priyanka and Ankit have entered together in Bigg Boss 16, there can be only one winner. Let's wait and watch.

