From Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar to Urvashi Dholakia and more TV celebs who won Bigg Boss titles and where are they now.Source: Bollywood
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss season 14 and is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.Source: Bollywood
Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6 and is seen playing supporting roles in several TV shows.Source: Bollywood
Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12 trophy and did not get any big and interesting projects.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss season 5 winner Juhi Parmar is not seen in any big project.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is not seen in any big projects.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari is is staying away from the limelight.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss season 11 and is currently see in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.Source: Bollywood
