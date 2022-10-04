Bigg Boss winners and where they are now

From Shilpa Shinde, Dipika Kakar to Urvashi Dholakia and more TV celebs who won Bigg Boss titles and where are they now.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss season 14 and is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia won Bigg Boss 6 and is seen playing supporting roles in several TV shows.

Source: Bollywood

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12 trophy and did not get any big and interesting projects.

Source: Bollywood

Juhi Parmar

Bigg Boss season 5 winner Juhi Parmar is not seen in any big project.

Source: Bollywood

Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan is not seen in any big projects.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari

Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Tiwari is is staying away from the limelight.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss season 11 and is currently see in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shweta Tiwari pictures that prove she is the HOTTEST at 42

 Find Out More