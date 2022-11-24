Soundarya Sharma

The actress called Bigg Boss biased towards Tina Datta and revealed that the show has been biased for a pretty long time.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Archana Gautam

She has revealed that her bags were stolen in the Bigg Boss house and also termed the show as biased. Salman Khan had to clarify over the matter.

Source: Bollywood

Gautam Vig

During an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that the show is pretty biased. There is chamchagiri and groupism that is existing.

Source: Bollywood

Kushal Tandon

He called Bigg Boss a joke and spoke about the same post Sumbul Touqeer spoke to her dad in recent times.

Source: Bollywood

Urvashi Dholakia

She asked the makers of Bigg Boss 16 if they were unwell and told them to get themselves checked. She was not happy with the latest episode where Abdu Rozik refused to take the task and talks about Ankit Gupta quitting the show surfaced.

Source: Bollywood

Vishal Kotian

He feels that the makers of the show are giving unnecessary importance to Sajid Khan and feels others are not given a chance to fight for themselves.

Source: Bollywood

Gauahar Khan

The former Bigg Boss contestant has said that Ankit Gupta is original. She also supported him in the recent captaincy task and slammed Abdu Rozik.

Source: Bollywood

Umar Riaz

The ex-contestant had questioned Bigg Boss. He had said that Archana Gautam was allowed to enter the show post being evicted for alleged violence but the rules were different for him.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She feels that Bigg Boss has always been biased towards Sajid Khan. During captaincy tasks, she has spoken about the same.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

Netizens are also slamming Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 show.

Source: Bollywood

