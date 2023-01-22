Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta and more TV actresses with most captivating eyes

These TV divas can leave you hypnotised with their ravishing eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2023
Bigg Boss 16 star has ravishing eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa star speaks through her eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has innocent eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has the prettiest features.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill is among the most beautiful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai diva has lovely eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin star is drop-dead gorgeous in every form.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande can call for attention with just one look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan has the most expressive eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma can make anyone fall for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!