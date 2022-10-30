Jaw dropping pose

Tina Datta has created a storm by doing this beautiful yoga asana. We wonder how did she pull off the same?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Size does not matter

Tina maybe short heighted but she knows to do dynamite yoga like a boss lady and how?

Source: Bollywood

Flexibility

It looks like the body of the actress does not have bones and this snap is the proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

Inverted woman

It looks like the actress is in a state of trance when she is in this inverted pose. We like the way she pulled off the same.

Source: Bollywood

Guess the letter

Tina turned her body into a perfect L shape and we are stunned to know how she did the same.

Source: Bollywood

Peace

It looks like yoga surely teaches the actress the art of balance and focus which we all need in our lives.

Source: Bollywood

Sultry look

The actress looked fresh as a daisy as she stretched herself in the middle of the road.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ayesha Singh exudes boss lady vibes in these photos

 Find Out More