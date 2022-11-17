Bigg Bos 16 star Tina Datta's desi looks are unmissable.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta's red lehenga is classy.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta's yellow saree teamed with pink blouse is just fab.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta looks gorgeous in a pink flowy dress.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta can set screens on fire even in desi avatar.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta looks sizzling and how in black and golden saree.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta's pink organza saree is a must in your wardrobe.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta sets fashion goals here.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta's simple saree accentuates her beauty.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta's dress looks so comfortable.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!