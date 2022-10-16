Bigg Boss 16 contestants salary

Bigg Boss contestants put themselves through the grind because they get their money’s worth. Here’s how much Bigg Boss 16 contestants are being paid per week…

Russel D'Silva

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer is apparently being paid ₹12 lakh per week inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta appears to be fetching ₹8-9 lakh per week on the Salman Khan’s show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The reality show appears to be fetching Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ₹8 lakh per episode.

Manya Singh

On the other hand, Manya Singh seems to be getting ₹9 lakh per episode.

Priyanka Choudhary

While Priyanka CHoudhary may be taking home slightly lesser, to the tune of ₹5 lakh per episode.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta might also be walking away with ₹5-6 lakh per episode.

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan, too, could be making ₹5 lakh per episode.

Abdu Rozik

Social-media sensation Abdu Rozik looks to earning somewhere between ₹3-4 lakh per episode.

Archana Gautam

Finally, Archana Gautam seems to be collecting the least, reportedly ₹3 lakh per episode.

