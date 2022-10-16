Bigg Boss contestants put themselves through the grind because they get their money’s worth. Here’s how much Bigg Boss 16 contestants are being paid per week…Source: Bollywood
Sumbul Touqeer is apparently being paid ₹12 lakh per week inside the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywood
Tina Datta appears to be fetching ₹8-9 lakh per week on the Salman Khan’s show.Source: Bollywood
The reality show appears to be fetching Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ₹8 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
On the other hand, Manya Singh seems to be getting ₹9 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
While Priyanka CHoudhary may be taking home slightly lesser, to the tune of ₹5 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Ankit Gupta might also be walking away with ₹5-6 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Sajid Khan, too, could be making ₹5 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Social-media sensation Abdu Rozik looks to earning somewhere between ₹3-4 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Finally, Archana Gautam seems to be collecting the least, reportedly ₹3 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
