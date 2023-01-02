Bigg Boss 16: The most controversial celebs

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have a lot of shocking controversies that are attached to their names. They have garnered headlines, for varied reasons, check it out.Source: Bollywood
The filmmaker got entangled in the #MeToo controversy since 2018. Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and Mandana Karimi and many more accused him.Source: Bollywood
The actor was accused by his former wife Dalljiet Kaur of domestic violence.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2017, when she had done some bold dance steps in Rajasthan University. Student's parents had called her performance which had created a lot of controversies.Source: Bollywood
His ex-girlfriend Auzma Shaikh alleged that he had sent goons to rape her reportedly. She received rape threats even from MC Stan's fans. She was also attacked by them.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, she was close to Mahesh Kumar Jaiswal and Paresh Mehta. The actress revealed that she was in an abusive relation.Source: Bollywood
She left Choti Sarrdaarni and told her fans that she was on a 40-day-break as she wanted to focus on her mental health.Source: Bollywood
Her fans were shocked when she decided to quit Imlie with Fahmaan Khan. She later joined Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywood
She had an argument with Tina Datta over who should play the lead rloe in Uttaran. Tina claimed to be the centre of attention, while Sreejita called her childish and immature.Source: Bollywood
She had quit Udaariyaan which made her famous because of the generation leap.Source: Bollywood
The star did not want play the role of a parent in Udaariyaan, hence exited the show and joined Bigg Boss 16 with Priyanka.Source: Bollywood
