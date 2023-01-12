Bigg Boss 16: The most fake contestants on Salman Khan show

There are many contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 show who are known to have fake personalities. Take a look at the entire list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
The actor has learnt his lesson as in a dramatic way he told Simi Grewal that he would choose anything over Tina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot's mom feels that Tina is showing off a lot in the show and is not being real.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her relationship with Gautam Vig on the Bigg Boss 16 show was considered to be fake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has always tried to justify himself that his relationship with Soundarya was not fake by being dramatic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Simi Grewal asked Priyanka in the show if she would choose love or stardom, the actress dramatically said she would choose love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Imlie actress has often been called fake and boring by her co-participants. She was also called as being lost and didn't know to play the game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is known to be violent with the boys in the Bigg Boss house and gain the sympathy of people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is best known for showing his fake personality on the Bigg Boss 16 set.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He had decided to voluntarily exit the show post his fight with Archana Gautam. This was indeed dramatic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot' mom called Shiv as her third son. Isn't that all things dramatic? Shiv knows to play his game.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!