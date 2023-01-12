Bigg Boss 16: The most fake contestants on Salman Khan show

There are many contestants on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 show who are known to have fake personalities. Take a look at the entire list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shalin Bhanot

The actor has learnt his lesson as in a dramatic way he told Simi Grewal that he would choose anything over Tina.

Tina Datta

Shalin Bhanot's mom feels that Tina is showing off a lot in the show and is not being real.

Soundarya Sharma

Her relationship with Gautam Vig on the Bigg Boss 16 show was considered to be fake.

Gautam Vig

He has always tried to justify himself that his relationship with Soundarya was not fake by being dramatic.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

When Simi Grewal asked Priyanka in the show if she would choose love or stardom, the actress dramatically said she would choose love.

Sumbul Touqeer

The Imlie actress has often been called fake and boring by her co-participants. She was also called as being lost and didn't know to play the game.

Archana Gautam

She is known to be violent with the boys in the Bigg Boss house and gain the sympathy of people.

Sajid Khan

He is best known for showing his fake personality on the Bigg Boss 16 set.

MC Stan

He had decided to voluntarily exit the show post his fight with Archana Gautam. This was indeed dramatic.

Shiv Thakare

Shalin Bhanot' mom called Shiv as her third son. Isn't that all things dramatic? Shiv knows to play his game.

