Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

There are many contestants in the Bigg Boss season 16 show who are making the reality show very boring. Take a look at the contestants doing the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Apart from being dramatic and screaming at Sajid Khan, the actress has nothing interesting to give. It looks like she is trying hard to seek attention.

Abdu Rozik

He is cute but post watching him in the Bigg Boss home, it gets really boring.

Ankit Gupta

The Udaariyaan star has been evicted from the Bigg Boss home. His tactics were very boring in the house but he also had a swag.

MC Stan

He has admitted reportedly, that he is not mean to be on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss show.

Shalin Bhanot

The actor is not doing anything great on the show apart from being humiliated by Tina Datta.

Sumbul Touqeer

The young star looks very lost in the show. Many feel that she is boring to be seen on the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

The star is one of the most boring contestants in the home. We hardly think she has done anything good in the show.

Tina Datta

The game of the actress is very boring and pretty predictable. She knows to turn tables and everyone is aware of the same.

Sajid Khan

He is one of the most boring contestants. Nobody in the Bigg Boss house has the courage to ask him about the allegations levelled at him related to #MeToo.

'Bakwaas season'

Fans of Bigg Boss are not liking season 16 and have often said that Salman Khan's show is very boring.

