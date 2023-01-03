There are many contestants in the Bigg Boss season 16 show who are making the reality show very boring. Take a look at the contestants doing the same.Source: Bollywood
Apart from being dramatic and screaming at Sajid Khan, the actress has nothing interesting to give. It looks like she is trying hard to seek attention.Source: Bollywood
He is cute but post watching him in the Bigg Boss home, it gets really boring.Source: Bollywood
The Udaariyaan star has been evicted from the Bigg Boss home. His tactics were very boring in the house but he also had a swag.Source: Bollywood
He has admitted reportedly, that he is not mean to be on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss show.Source: Bollywood
The actor is not doing anything great on the show apart from being humiliated by Tina Datta.Source: Bollywood
The young star looks very lost in the show. Many feel that she is boring to be seen on the show.Source: Bollywood
The star is one of the most boring contestants in the home. We hardly think she has done anything good in the show.Source: Bollywood
The game of the actress is very boring and pretty predictable. She knows to turn tables and everyone is aware of the same.Source: Bollywood
He is one of the most boring contestants. Nobody in the Bigg Boss house has the courage to ask him about the allegations levelled at him related to #MeToo.Source: Bollywood
Fans of Bigg Boss are not liking season 16 and have often said that Salman Khan's show is very boring.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!