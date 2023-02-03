Bigg Boss 16 top 5 finalists: These contestants heading towards winning trophy?

Here are the list of contestants who have made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 16. Check out the full list of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

She has been the strongest player in the show as per fans. She also has been trending a lot on Twitter.

Archana Gautam

It looks like as per fans Archana can take home the title of Bigg Boss 16.

Shiv Thakre

He had won Bigg Boss Marathi and has already secured a place in the minds of the fans.

Shalin Bhanot

The actor was very real in the Bigg Boss house. He has the chance of winning the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Will she win the show? Only time will tell as she has been playing well.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

The youngest Bigg Boss 16 contestant has been doing well on the show.

MC Stan

He got famous due to his fan following. Let us see if he wins Bigg Boss 16 trophy.

Bigg Boss 16 host

Salman Khan will soon reveal the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Race to finale

Bigg Boss 16 fans are excited to know who will Salman crown as the winner.

Trending

Just like Salman, the latest mentioned contestants also trend on Twitter.

