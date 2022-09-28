Know who is Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Know who he is

Tajikistan singer

Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, musician and blogger

World record

Abdu holds a world record of being the shortest singer of the world

Social media sensation

Abdu has millions of fans following him on social media

Hit songs

Abdu became an internet sensation overnight with his song Ohi Dili Zor

Bigg Boss 16

The 19-year-old star will be seen in Bigg Boss 16

Chota Bhaijaan

He is famously called Chota Bhaijaan by his fans

