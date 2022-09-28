Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Know who he isSource: Bollywood
Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistan singer, musician and bloggerSource: Bollywood
Abdu holds a world record of being the shortest singer of the worldSource: Bollywood
Abdu has millions of fans following him on social mediaSource: Bollywood
Abdu became an internet sensation overnight with his song Ohi Dili ZorSource: Bollywood
The 19-year-old star will be seen in Bigg Boss 16Source: Bollywood
He is famously called Chota Bhaijaan by his fansSource: Bollywood
