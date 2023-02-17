Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan real name, house, family, net worth and more Top 10 details

Here's everything you need to know about the winner of Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan who is on cloud nine lately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023
The real name of the rapper is Altaf Tadavi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has necklaces worth Rs 70-80 lakh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The total net income of the rapper is around Rs 15-20 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, he earned Rs 1.58 crore from Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, his dad is a Maharashtra police officer and he also has two siblings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rapper reportedly stays in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rapper revealed to PinkVilla that he would like to be in touch with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan from Bigg Bos 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The rapper called Archana a headache and his foe outside the Bigg Boss house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He called Archana, 'nonsense', 'double faced' and said she flips sides.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He had defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the trophy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
