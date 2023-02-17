Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan real name, house, family, net worth and more Top 10 details

Here's everything you need to know about the winner of Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan who is on cloud nine lately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

MC Stan's real name

The real name of the rapper is Altaf Tadavi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net worth

He has necklaces worth Rs 70-80 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Total net worth

The total net income of the rapper is around Rs 15-20 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Earning from Bigg Boss

Reportedly, he earned Rs 1.58 crore from Bigg Boss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's family

Reportedly, his dad is a Maharashtra police officer and he also has two siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Where does MC Stan reside

The rapper reportedly stays in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's friends

The rapper revealed to PinkVilla that he would like to be in touch with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan from Bigg Bos 16.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's enemy

The rapper called Archana a headache and his foe outside the Bigg Boss house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan's rapport with Archana Gautam

He called Archana, 'nonsense', 'double faced' and said she flips sides.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stan's victory

He had defeated Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the trophy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Top 10 Marvel films to watch online on OTT

 

 Find Out More