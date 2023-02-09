Bigg Boss 16 winner: Top 5 contestants voting numbers as per early trends

The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is in a few days. Here are the early voting trends results which will help you in knowing the winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
The rapper as per a report by Zoom entertainment got 61.62% (166,812 votes).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was in the second position with 22.03% (59,645 votes).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is in third number with 11.5% (31,127 votes),Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been in the fourth number with 2.35% (6,350 votes).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot with 1.68% (4,540 votes) respectively.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are rooting for the actress and have already declared her as the winner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tina will be performing on February 12, during the finale episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit with Tina will re-enter the Bigg Boss house to perform at the finale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many are speculating that Salman may decide between Shiv and Priyanka as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Salman declare Shiv as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Shiv had also won Bigg Boss Marathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
