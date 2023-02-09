Bigg Boss 16 winner: Top 5 contestants voting numbers as per early trends

The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is in a few days. Here are the early voting trends results which will help you in knowing the winner.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

MC Stan

The rapper as per a report by Zoom entertainment got 61.62% (166,812 votes).

Shiv Thakare

He was in the second position with 22.03% (59,645 votes).

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

She is in third number with 11.5% (31,127 votes),

Archana Gautam

She has been in the fourth number with 2.35% (6,350 votes).

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot with 1.68% (4,540 votes) respectively.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Fans are rooting for the actress and have already declared her as the winner.

Tina Datta

Tina will be performing on February 12, during the finale episode.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit with Tina will re-enter the Bigg Boss house to perform at the finale.

Host of Bigg Boss 16

Many are speculating that Salman may decide between Shiv and Priyanka as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Winner result

Will Salman declare Shiv as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Shiv had also won Bigg Boss Marathi.

