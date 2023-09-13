Bigg Boss 17: A look at host Salman Khan's fees over the years

Before Bigg Boss season 17 starts, a look at how much Salman Khan charged to host BB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023
Bigg Boss season 17 will be premiering soon and Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show. A look at how much he has earned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, he charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman reportedly charged Rs. 5 crore per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman reportedly charged Rs 5.5 crore per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs. 7-8 crores per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reportedly took home Rs 8 crore per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan took home Rs 11 crore per episode.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The host was paid more than Rs 200 crore for the season as per Pinkvilla.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan took home Rs 20 crore per episode as per a report in Mid-day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman charged Rs 350 crore to host this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 43 crore per episode for this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
