Bigg Boss 17: A look at host Salman Khan's fees over the years

Before Bigg Boss season 17 starts, a look at how much Salman Khan charged to host BB.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Salman Khan charges a whopping amount for Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 17 will be premiering soon and Salman Khan will be hosting the reality show. A look at how much he has earned.

Bigg Boss seasons 4 to 6

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, he charged Rs 2.5 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 7

Salman reportedly charged Rs. 5 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 8

Salman reportedly charged Rs 5.5 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 9

Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs. 7-8 crores per episode.

Bigg Boss 10

Salman Khan reportedly took home Rs 8 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 11

Salman Khan took home Rs 11 crore per episode.

Bigg Boss 13

The host was paid more than Rs 200 crore for the season as per Pinkvilla.

Bigg Boss 14

Salman Khan took home Rs 20 crore per episode as per a report in Mid-day.

Bigg Boss 15

Salman charged Rs 350 crore to host this season.

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 43 crore per episode for this season.

