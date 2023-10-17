Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya row – did Ankit Gupta cause massive fight and breakup?

Why did Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar break up? Was their Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta the reason?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
Isha Malviya entered Bigg Boss on 15th October. And she has been grabbing attention for her fight with Abhishek Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Udaariyaan actor has been making news for his aggression and his relationship with Isha Malviya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two Bigg Boss contestants met on the sets of Udaariyaan and hit it off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They both soon fell in love and were very romantic, Abhishek revealed in the AV during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan's Jasmine, however, denied the same saying they were just good friends and did not date. She called it a gender attraction and nothing more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor admits he would get jealous on seeing Isha romance others during the scenesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, in Udaariyaan, Isha's Jasmine was to wed Ankit's Fateh. Abhishek shut himself in the room and refused to come out. Abhishek defended himself saying he lacked maturity being 23-24 years old.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek accused Isha of scratching his face while Isha shared that he physically abused her. There was a huge showdown between the two of them and Isha called it quits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek expressed feeling hurt about Isha moving on so quickly. Isha had told him that she was dating someone else. However, Isha defended herself saying she had to say it to keep him away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek later admitted that he considers Ankit Gupta as his brother. However, he would still feel jealous on seeing Isha romance Ankit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha, on the other hand, countered that the Udaariyaan cast knows what happened and why it all happened between them. Well, we know Ankit is a mature guy. He seems to be caught up between two new in the industry youngsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankti and Priyanka were having their own saga during Udaariyaan days. They are attracted to each other, they have admitted. Ankit, however, does not wish to marry right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
