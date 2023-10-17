Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya row – did Ankit Gupta cause massive fight and breakup?

Why did Bigg Boss 17 couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar break up? Was their Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta the reason?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Isha in Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya entered Bigg Boss on 15th October. And she has been grabbing attention for her fight with Abhishek Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Kumar

The Udaariyaan actor has been making news for his aggression and his relationship with Isha Malviya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha-Abhishek love story

The two Bigg Boss contestants met on the sets of Udaariyaan and hit it off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fast forward

They both soon fell in love and were very romantic, Abhishek revealed in the AV during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha's claims

Udaariyaan's Jasmine, however, denied the same saying they were just good friends and did not date. She called it a gender attraction and nothing more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Possessiveness of Abhishek

The actor admits he would get jealous on seeing Isha romance others during the scenes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Did Ankit cause a massive fight?

Well, in Udaariyaan, Isha's Jasmine was to wed Ankit's Fateh. Abhishek shut himself in the room and refused to come out. Abhishek defended himself saying he lacked maturity being 23-24 years old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A showdown and violence

Abhishek accused Isha of scratching his face while Isha shared that he physically abused her. There was a huge showdown between the two of them and Isha called it quits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek's claim

Abhishek expressed feeling hurt about Isha moving on so quickly. Isha had told him that she was dating someone else. However, Isha defended herself saying she had to say it to keep him away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek's confession 

Abhishek later admitted that he considers Ankit Gupta as his brother. However, he would still feel jealous on seeing Isha romance Ankit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Isha's attack

Isha, on the other hand, countered that the Udaariyaan cast knows what happened and why it all happened between them. Well, we know Ankit is a mature guy. He seems to be caught up between two new in the industry youngsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyankit story 

Ankti and Priyanka were having their own saga during Udaariyaan days. They are attracted to each other, they have admitted. Ankit, however, does not wish to marry right now. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 69th National Award winning films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More