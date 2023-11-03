Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar puts an end to his equation with Isha Malviya? 'Main akela hoon, bilkul fine hoon'

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see some harsh words coming from the host for Isha Malviya.

Isha Malviya will be slammed by the host for not being clear about her equation with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel.

Salman Khan will state that she is enjoying the attention and is not looking good on national television.

Salman Khan will also state that Isha, Samarth and Abhishek are looking like fools.

Samarth Jurel will go completely blank and speechless. He won't have anything to say as Salman Khan will expose Isha's plan.

Later, Abhishek Kumar will be asked if he is alone in the house.

He will go on to say that he is alone and he is fine with it.

Abhishek Kumar will assert that he has nothing to do with Isha and Samarth. He will play his own game.

Does this mean it is an end of Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's equation?

Abhishek has been putting up a mature front and is trying to keep his emotions in check.

Salman's harsh words will also affect Isha and Samarth's equation? We will have to see.

Meanwhile, Salman will also question Vicky Jain about his phone call to Neil Bhatt prior to the show.

