Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Singh physically assaulted Isha Malviya? A look at their love-hate relationship

Ex-flames Abhishek Singh and Isha Malviya indulge in a heated argument in Bigg Boss 17 on day 1. Here's their relationship history.

Manisha Mandal

Bigg Boss 17's most controversial contestants so far

The most controversial contestants on the show award goes to ex-lovers Abhishek Singh and Isha Malviya, here's why.

Abhishek Singh

The Udaariyaan TV star made a smashing entry in Salman Khan’s show and has grabbed eyeballs from day one.

Isha Malviya

The Udaariyaan actress entered the house too, and it looks like both the exes are in revenge mode.

Dating history

Abhishek Singh and Isha Malviya were lovers once upon a time, but here's what went wrong.

Brewing love story

The love story started on the sets of their first show together, Udaariyaan, but it didn't last.

Ugly Breakup

Abhishek and Isha parted ways and they have been accusing each other to be the reason.

Shocking claims

Isha on the BB 17 stage made shocking claims about Abhishek physically abusing her in their relationship.

Liar

Abhishek slammed Isha and refuted all the allegations against him.

Salman Khan shocked

Both ex-lovers were fighting in front of the host, and he had to interfere to stop them.

Nasty fight

The ex-lovers indulged in heated arguments inside the house on day 1 as well, due to Isha's allegations against the actor.

Who will survive?

It will be interesting to see how these ex-flames survive in the house and whether they will make it to the end or not.

