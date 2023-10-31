Bigg Boss 17: According to social media following, THIS contestant will win this season
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Popular TV bahu Ankita Lokhande has 4.1M Instagram followers.
Isha Malviya has about 1.6M followers on Instagram.
Angry young man Abhishek Kumar has 834K followers on Instagram.
Cutie and expression queen Mannara Chopra has 2M followers on Instagram.
Munawar Faruqui is quite popular on Instagram. He has 7.1M followers.
Indian model and Miss World Manasvi Mamgai is followed by 326K people.
Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya has a whopping 5.3M followers.
Sunny Tehelka, the prankster has 843K which is quite good.
Jigna Vohra seems to be new on Instagram. She has 22.8K followers.
Mastermind of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain has about 54.7K on his public account.
Khanzaadi, the princess of Bigg Boss 17 house has 125K followers on Instagram.
Achanak Bayanak Arun Srikanth Mashettey has an amazing 714K following on Instagram.
Rinku Dhawan has been on Instagram for a long time. She has 11.8K followers.
Samarth Jurel who recently entered Bigg Boss 17 boasts of 617K followers.
Neil Bhatt recently clocked 1M Instagram followers.
Aishwarya Sharma has 1.9M followers on Instagram.
Navid Sole, the sassy pharmacist and social media sensation has 96.9K followers.
Lawyer Sana Raees Khan has 83.5K followers.
So, as per social media following and Junta ki awaaz, Munawar is likely to win, what do you think?
