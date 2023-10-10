Bigg Boss 17: Adult content creator Shilpa Sethi to enter the show? Check TOP 10 looks 

Shilpa Sethi is rumoured to be entering Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17. Check out her boldest looks here...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Shilpa's IG 

Shilpa shares lots of racy pics on Instagram. 

Shilpa's popularity 

She has 9.6 million followers on Instagram right now. 

Bold actress 

Shilpa loves teasing her fans online. Her captions are very naughty.

Photoshoots 

Shilpa has shared lots of pics that will leave everyone gasping for breath. 

Bigg Boss 17 contestant?

If reports are anything to go by, Shilpa has been approached. But there is no confirmation yet. 

Adult star 

Shilpa has been creating adult content along with funny videos, dance reels and more. 

Indian born 

Shilpa was born in India but was brought up in the US. She did her schooling in Miami, as per online information. 

Social media bio 

Shilpa's Instagram bio reads, BADDEST. She seems gutsy, one of the things Bigg Boss is looking for this year.   

Desi looks 

Shilpa has also shared pics that give out desi vibes.

Pamela Anderson 

Pamela who is known for her sex appeal was a part of Bigg Boss 4. 

Sunny Leone 

Former adult star was a part of Bigg Boss 5. 

