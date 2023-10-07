Bigg Boss 17: After Pooja Bhatt, Top 10 actresses from 90s we want to see on the show

Bigg Boss 17: It is rumoured that Pooja Bhatt is going to be on the show; here is a look at other top actresses from the 90s whom we want to see on the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
It is being rumored that Pooja Bhatt might do Bigg Boss 17. Here is a look at some other 90s actresses who would rock the show...Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The life of Manisha Koirala is as inspiring as it is fascinatingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans would be very interested to know the life of Mamta Kulkarni so farSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is also famous for her frank demeanour. She is also perfect for Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress' unfiltered personality could make headlines in Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans will be keen to see someone who just vanished from public eyeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss fans love those who can give savage answers like AshSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon can also be a worthy contender for the showSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The winner of Bigg Boss UK, Shilpa Shetty can challenge anyoneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji with her spunky personality is perfect for Bigg BossSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!