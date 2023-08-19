Bigg Boss 17: Akshara, Sai and more Top Hindi TV show bahus we want on Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Here's a list of TV Bahus we wish to see on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
YRKKH actress Pranali aka Akshara is winning hearts. It surely would be the best gift to see her in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha aka Sai is not in the show now and hence fans are expecting her to do Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
GHKPM actress Aishwarya aka Pakhi is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She also got an offer from Bigg Boss to be a part of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi is seen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. She also did Khatron Ke Khiladi and we hope she does Bigg Boss 17 now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH's Karishma aka Aarohi would also be an amazing contestant for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV's Ishi Maa has done Khatron Ke Khiladi and left us surprised. Now, we wish to see her real personality in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has already done Bigg Boss, we wish to see her former sautan of the show, Kavya aka Madalsa in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya should also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sriti Jha who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya also did Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, we hope she tries Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta would be a perfect choice for Bigg Boss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiny is no longer seen in Pandya Store now and hence we expect her in Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun can also be the right person for Bigg Boss 17.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
