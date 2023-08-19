Bigg Boss 17: Akshara, Sai and more Top Hindi TV show bahus we want on Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently and we are all waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Here's a list of TV Bahus we wish to see on the show.

Pranali Rathod

YRKKH actress Pranali aka Akshara is winning hearts. It surely would be the best gift to see her in Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha aka Sai is not in the show now and hence fans are expecting her to do Bigg Boss 17.

Aishwarya Sharma

GHKPM actress Aishwarya aka Pakhi is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She also got an offer from Bigg Boss to be a part of the show.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi is seen in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. She also did Khatron Ke Khiladi and we hope she does Bigg Boss 17 now.

Karishma Sawant

YRKKH's Karishma aka Aarohi would also be an amazing contestant for Bigg Boss 17.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

TV's Ishi Maa has done Khatron Ke Khiladi and left us surprised. Now, we wish to see her real personality in Bigg Boss 17.

Madalsa Sharma

While Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly has already done Bigg Boss, we wish to see her former sautan of the show, Kavya aka Madalsa in Bigg Boss 17.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya should also be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya also did Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, we hope she tries Bigg Boss 17.

Ulka Gupta

Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta would be a perfect choice for Bigg Boss.

Shiny Doshi

Shiny is no longer seen in Pandya Store now and hence we expect her in Bigg Boss 17.

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun can also be the right person for Bigg Boss 17.

