Bigg Boss 17: All the fights between Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain so far
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered the house of Bigg Boss 17 as a couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two of them emerged as strong contestants individually but their differences in opinions faltered their game as a couple.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita and Vicky started bickering and it continued to grow. Despite their moms making them understand, their fights continued. Let's look at the times Ankita and Vicky fought.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita has always complained about Vicky not giving her enough time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita felt that Vicky was dominating her initially. Salman Khan had called him out, however, Junta stood by Vicky.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita Lokhande has called out Vicky for bonding with Sana Raees Khan. Vicky asked Ankita to keep their in-house bonds separate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky has teased Ankita over cooking and playfully taunted her for doing nothing in the last couple of years that they have been married. Ankita lost her cool on him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Khanzaadi was cooking for Vicky, Ankita intervened and Vicky again taunted her. He claimed it was in jest but Ankita was hurt by his behaviour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Sana, Ankita did not like Vicky's friendship with Isha, Ayesha Khan either. Vicky cross-questioned her about her bond with Munawar Faruqui.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky allegedly tried to slap Ankita. It was caught on camera. Even Ankita questioned Vicky about the same. It led to a fight over their 'harkatein'.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Due to constant taunts by Ankita about his friendship with other housemates, Vicky slammed her and alleged that because of her he does not meet his friends or go out.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky also slammed Ankita saying that he stood by her like a rock during Sushant's demise. Ankita has mentioned Sushant a lot of times on Bigg Boss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Ankita started to grow envious of Vicky's bond with Mannara Chopra. She even asked him about his feelings for Mannara.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita claimed that she does not want him to look like a womaniser to which Vicky told her that she is setting that narrative about him.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankita and Vicky have also discussed divorce on national television. Let's hope they sort things out after the show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 old school romance k-dramas to watch on OTT
Find Out More