Bigg Boss 17 and other Top 10 reality shows that kept Indian audiences glued to their screens

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024

Bigg Boss 17, the classic and the fan favourite full of drama and comedy has the highest viewership at 19.5 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koffee with Karan is the go-to place for all Bollywood fans for some special masala stories and holds a massive viewership of 15.4.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Temptation Island, the Indian remake of Temptation Island dating show adapted almost perfectly and has a viewership of about 13.5 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dance+ Pro has slowly become the go-to for all dance fans with a viewership estimate of 8.8 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masterchef India continues to thrive after all the seasons and continues to hold a viewership of 7.3 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First of a Kind by AP Dhillion is a newer series by the artist who takes us on a journey of his early days. Viewership - 7.2 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With fan favourite Bhuvan Bam casting Takeshi’s Castle, the viewership is boosted to 6.4 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Matchmaking is another dating show but with more of an Indian twist to it, holding a viewership of 6.3 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is also one of a kind show where 16 MMA fighters battle it out for the ultimate title. Viewership - 6.2 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Romantics is a documentary reality show featuring in-depth celeb interviews and the legacy of Yash Chopra. Viewership - 6.1 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas about love and heartbreaks on Netflix, Viki and more OTT

 

 Find Out More