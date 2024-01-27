Bigg Boss 17 and other Top 10 reality shows that kept Indian audiences glued to their screens
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 17, the classic and the fan favourite full of drama and comedy has the highest viewership at 19.5 million.
Koffee with Karan is the go-to place for all Bollywood fans for some special masala stories and holds a massive viewership of 15.4.
Temptation Island, the Indian remake of Temptation Island dating show adapted almost perfectly and has a viewership of about 13.5 million.
Dance+ Pro has slowly become the go-to for all dance fans with a viewership estimate of 8.8 million.
Masterchef India continues to thrive after all the seasons and continues to hold a viewership of 7.3 million.
First of a Kind by AP Dhillion is a newer series by the artist who takes us on a journey of his early days. Viewership - 7.2 million.
With fan favourite Bhuvan Bam casting Takeshi’s Castle, the viewership is boosted to 6.4 million.
Indian Matchmaking is another dating show but with more of an Indian twist to it, holding a viewership of 6.3 million.
Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt is also one of a kind show where 16 MMA fighters battle it out for the ultimate title. Viewership - 6.2 million.
The Romantics is a documentary reality show featuring in-depth celeb interviews and the legacy of Yash Chopra. Viewership - 6.1 million.
