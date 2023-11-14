Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande abuses husband Vicky Jain on national television; here's what happened next
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
The married couple, Ankita and Vicky are active participants in the Bigg Boss house this season.
They are frequently seen fighting on various issues which makes quite a headline for the news.
Recently the couple was seen arguing when Ankita called Vicky to sleep at night and he was gossiping with his friends.
When Vicky refused to come with Ankita, the TV actress was seen abusing her husband in front of everyone.
This action of Ankita’s was not liked by Vicky at all. When he went inside, the couple started to argue over each other’s tone.
Ankita asked Vicky to come inside as she was unable to sleep without him, but he refused to accompany her to the bedroom as he was not feeling sleepy.
Seeing Vicky make fun of their relationship with his friends made Ankita furious which made her abuse her husband.
After realizing her mistake, she eventually apologized to Vicky and they sorted out their fight.
