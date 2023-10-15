Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain richest ever contestants on Salman Khan's show; here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have a net worth running in crores; here is what you need to know

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023