Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain richest ever contestants on Salman Khan's show; here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have a net worth running in crores; here is what you need to know
The star contestants of the season are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain
The couple are one of the richest to ever participate on Salman Khan's show
Vicky Jain and his family own various business in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Vicky Jain's family has coal washeries which is worth over Rs 100 crores
The couple own a 8BHK flat in Malad. They are also into real estate business
The Jain family has set up the Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences in Bilaspur
The couple own cars like Jaguar XF, Porsche, Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser
She is the owner of two big homes in Malad
It is said that Ankita Lokhande makes close to a couple of crores every year
Vicky Jain joins the affluent list of contestants like Karan Kundrra, Kushal Tandon and Puneesh Sharma
