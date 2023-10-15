Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain richest ever contestants on Salman Khan's show; here's why

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have a net worth running in crores; here is what you need to know

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

The star contestants of the season are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: Wealthiest contestants ever

The couple are one of the richest to ever participate on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's business

Vicky Jain and his family own various business in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

Bigg Boss 17: Rich background

Vicky Jain's family has coal washeries which is worth over Rs 100 crores

Bigg Boss 17: Realty space

The couple own a 8BHK flat in Malad. They are also into real estate business

Bigg Boss 17: Education sector

The Jain family has set up the Triveni Institute of Dental Sciences in Bilaspur

Bigg Boss 17: Hot wheels

The couple own cars like Jaguar XF, Porsche, Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's assets

She is the owner of two big homes in Malad

BB17: Yearly earnings

It is said that Ankita Lokhande makes close to a couple of crores every year

BB17: Elite list

Vicky Jain joins the affluent list of contestants like Karan Kundrra, Kushal Tandon and Puneesh Sharma

