Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande-Mannara Chopra and other honest and fake bonds formed within a week on Salman Khan's show

We are almost completing a week of Bigg Bos 17, and here's a catch-up on the real and fake bonds inside the house of Bigg Boss 17.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Mannara - Munawar

Mannara and Munawar might have started on the wrong foot. But their bond has only grown over time. So, it's safe to say, it is REAL. 

Mannara - Ankita

There have been instances where Ankita, Mannara might have had differences. But the genuine heartfelt talk in tonight's episode seemed REAL. 

Isha - Abhishek

Both Abhishek and Isha are coming across as fake contestants individually too. Their bond also looks fake. They will fight and patch up the next instant. 

Sunny - Mannara

Sunny Tehelka and Mannara Chopra have also been bonding very well with each other. The way Sunny takes care of Mannara seems real bond.  

Soniya - Khanzaadi

Soniya and Khanzaadi fight and also patch up when others fight with them. It looks quite fake.

Sunny - Arun 

Sunny and Arun entertain the audience with their fights and their slang language. Bigg Boss should show more of them as they are real.  

Mannara - Vicky 

Vicky doesn't seem fake but he is playing favourites just like Bigg Boss. Maybe that's why Bigg Boss is also reprimanding him as Mannara is Bigg Boss' favourite. 

Bigg Boss 17 fights 

So far, Abhishek Kumar has fought the most inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. He has fought with almost everyone. 

Fake fights 

Netizens are kinda bored of watching the contestants having forced fights with each other in the name of footage. 

Nominated contestants 

Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole have been nominated for elimination this week. The housemates had to pick from their assigned house. 

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

It would be interesting to see how Salman Khan deals with all that's been happening inside the house. Since this season is quirkier, who do you think will be Salman's FAVE? 

